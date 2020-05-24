ROSIA MAE FLECK, 68, of Charleston, passed away on May 20, 2020, at CAMC in Charleston. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Britton Cemetery in Charleston. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Alderman, Keith - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery.
Carrier, Norma - 1 p.m. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Cutlip-Livesay, Renae - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Lovejoy, Nannie - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Perry, Anna - 4:30 p.m., Zoom.
Taylor, Mildred - 2:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.