ROSIE BREE WEBB age 94, of Smithers, WV, gained her heavenly wings on October 9, 2021. She was born in Montgomery, WV on May 2, 1927 to the late Tony and Mary Scalise Bree. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Billy Wriston, and Marshall Webb; sisters, Tresa Workman, and Lena Bell; brothers, Salvatore "Sammy" Bria, and Dominick "Mickey" Bria.
Surviving are her children; Carol Wriston Johnson and her husband Forrest "Buddy" of Bristol, VA., John Marshall Webb of Charlton Heights, and Todd William Webb of Smithers; sister, Mary Ann Johnson of Charleston; sister-in-laws; Mildred Wriston of Falls View, JoNancy Bria of Daytona Beach, FL., and Carol Jean Santoro of Wilmington, NC, grandchildren; Brian Johnson and his wife Tara, Tayla Barnes, Kaitlyn Borris and husband Arron, Daniel "DJ" Fragale and Ashley Milgram and her husband Joel Parsons, great-grandchildren; Hunter, Hailey, Isabella, Julien, Alexander, and Myiah, great-great-grandchildren; Okey, and Anthony Giavonni, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Her children would like to express their gratitude and special thanks to all the staff at Montgomery Rehab & Nursing for the wonderful care they provided for her.
Rosie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a wonderful mother-in-law and most importantly, a good Christian woman. She was extremely kind, generous, thoughtful, and caring to everyone. She loved her family very much and always looked forward to being with them and taking lots of pictures.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Saint Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer with Father Dominick Boak as celebrant. Friends may call on Thursday from 2 - 4 p.m., and 6 - 8 p.m., at Saint Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer. Entombment will follow the service on Friday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387