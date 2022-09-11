Thank you for Reading.

Rosie Ellen Hundley Vealey
ROSIE ELLEN HUNDLEY VEALEY, 91, of Pratt, WV passed from this life on September 8, 2022, at Clark's Christian Care Assisted Living Facility in East Bank, WV.

Rosie, known as "Sis" by her family, was born in Tamroy, Raleigh County, WV on September 8, 1931, oldest daughter of the late Holley Hundley, Sr. and Russie LaMaster Hundley. She graduated from Ansted High School, Class of 1951, and worked for G.C. Murphy Company in Montgomery, WV. She married Sherman Vealey on November 21, 1951, and lived in East Bank, WV where they raised their five children.

