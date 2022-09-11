ROSIE ELLEN HUNDLEY VEALEY, 91, of Pratt, WV passed from this life on September 8, 2022, at Clark's Christian Care Assisted Living Facility in East Bank, WV.
Rosie, known as "Sis" by her family, was born in Tamroy, Raleigh County, WV on September 8, 1931, oldest daughter of the late Holley Hundley, Sr. and Russie LaMaster Hundley. She graduated from Ansted High School, Class of 1951, and worked for G.C. Murphy Company in Montgomery, WV. She married Sherman Vealey on November 21, 1951, and lived in East Bank, WV where they raised their five children.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Colonel Sherman Vealey; sons Charles Vealey (Kim) and Robert "R.J." Vealey (Amy Edelkind); grandson Brandon Vealey (Mike DePhillip); son-in-law Gary Walker (Vanessa); brothers Stanley Hundley and wife Mildred, Mason Hundley (Freda) and Jerry Hundley; brother-in-law Earnest Chappell (Wavie); paternal grandparents Norway Hundley and Emma Keenan Hundley and maternal grandparents John LaMaster and Lucinda Gullet LaMaster.
She is survived by brothers: Holley Hundley, Jr. (Leona), Robert Hundley (Millie), James Hundley (Noreen), Charles Hundley (Sue); sisters: June Hundley Combs (Jim), Wavie Hundley Chappell, Lovie Hundley Ruloff (Jerry); daughters: Mary Vealey Veazey (Steve), Vanessa Vealey Walker and Louetta Vealey Cook (Buddy); Daughters-in-law: Kim Bostic Vealey and Amy Edelkind-Vealey; grandchildren: Jeremy Vealey (Will Wallace), Amy Vealey Sales (Stephen), Christopher Veazey (Susie), Jason Veazey, Melinda Veazey Slack (Larry), Melody Walker Reeves (Greg), Nathan Cook, Tyler Cook (Courtney), Micah Edelkind-Vealey, Miriam Edelkind-Vealey and Robin Edelkind-Vealey Peak (Chris); grandson-in-law: Mike DePhillip; great grandchildren: Sloane Sales, Sophia and Juliana Veazey, Kaylee Casto (Logan), Brayden, Brycen and Brynlie Slack, Sadie and Dayton Reeves, Brayton Cook and Adeline Rose Cook; great great grandchildren: Nolan and Carter Casto as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
O'Dell Funeral Home of Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. A private service for the family is scheduled. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Prince George Masonic Lodge #115, P. O. Box 115, Prince George, VA 23875. Put in Memo: Charles Vealey Scholarship Award in memory of Rosie Vealey; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the charity of your choice.
The family wants to thank all of the caregivers at Clark's Christian Care for the love and attention given Rosie during her residence there.