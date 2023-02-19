Ross Alan Corey Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSS ALAN COREY 69, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston with his wife by his side.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane, WV.You can visit Ross's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Corey family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ira Bevan Whited Barry Michael Rutledge Gregory “Trevor” Harrison Robert Davis Frederick E. Hicks Jr. Danny Ray Brammer Donna Ruth (Kee) Belcher Larry Wayne Richards Jewel M. Smith Robert M. Pedley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen