Thank you for Reading.

Ross Alan Corey
SYSTEM

ROSS ALAN COREY 69, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston with his wife by his side.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you