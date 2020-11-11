ROSS J. "JERRY" GRIFFITH, 85, of Spencer, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.He was born September 16, 1935 at Spencer, the son of the late Lemuel and Bernice Boggs Griffith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth W. Griffith and Monzel H. Griffith.
Jerry was a retired employee of Kellwood Corporation, Spencer. He was a longtime member and ordained deacon of the Epling Baptist Church, Looneyville and a 50+ year member and Past Master of the Linden Lodge No. 83, A.F. & A.M., Linden. Also, he was an Army veteran.
His pastimes included spending time with his family, especially his great grandson and working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jennie Lou Monroe Griffith; daughter, Cynthia Anderson of Looneyville; grandsons, James Adam Giffith and Michael Ross (Shana) Anderson both of Looneyvile; great grandchildren, Laila Angelina Anderson and Conner Richard Monroe Anderson; brother, Milton S. "Bill" Griffith of Sebastian, Fla.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Daniel R. Whited officiating. Burial, with Masonic graveside rites, will be in the Epling Chapel Cemetery, Looneyville. Military honors will be accorded by the W.Va. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
