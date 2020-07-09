ROSS L. SPURLOCK stepped into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in St. Albans to the late Emory (Ross) and Alma Thornton Spurlock. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Spurlock.
Ross was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1955. He attended Marshall University and graduated from West Virginia State University, a U.S. Army veteran, a CPA and retired from Trigon BCBS.
Ross treated everyone with respect and tried to see the best in each person. He led by example with character and integrity. He had a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His humility, integrity and kindness will inspire us forever.
Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marcella "Peggy" Spurlock; daughters, Vicki (Mark) Goode, Tammi (Ted) Keiffer and Judi (Walter) Hoover; grandchildren, Michael (Kristine) Spurlock, Timothy (Sarah) Goode, Kevin (Traci) Goode, Caleb Hoover, Brianna (Dustin) Wilson, Tiffani (Cody Reed) Hoover, Corey Hoover, Brittany (Spencer) Perry, Amanda Goode, Abigail Goode; great-grandchildren, Josiah Perry, Amelia Goode, Graham Goode, Eleanor Wilson and Aaron Reed; sister-in-law, Gail (Alan) Spurlock, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at King's River Worship Center with Pastor Chris Kimbro officiating.
