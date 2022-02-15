ROXEY UNDERWOOD BURFORD, 81, of Sissonville passed on to her heavenly home on February 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1940 to Oscar and Ola Christy Underwood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 3 sisters, an infant son and great grandson.
Roxey was a loving mother and grandmother always making sacrifices, and putting others before herself. She had a caring and giving heart and a witty personality that always kept us laughing. Later in life she returned to school enrolling in classes at WV State College. Roxey retired an employee of the State of WV. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and trips to the beach.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Delano Burford; brother, Jack Underwood; sister, Ruth Trimble; sons, Delano, Jr. (Terri), Brian (Lori), Carl (Sandy), John (Tammy) and Joseph Burford; daughters, Liz (Tim) Holmes, June (Jerry) Henson, Mary (Roger) Smith, and Annie (Mike) Owens. 19 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside Services and Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday February 16, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico with Pastor B.J. VanAman and Pastor Travis Bradley officiating.
Special thanks to the Hospice Staff for all they have done to make our mother comfortable in her final days.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.