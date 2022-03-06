ROY A. HENDERSON 68, born April 22, 1953 in West Virginia, passed away March 4, 2022. Roy was a dedicated family man and friend to all. Married 47 years to Deborah Henderson, father and grandfather to the lights of his life, R. Chris Henderson and Coleman W. Henderson. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle.
After graduating from Glenville State College in 1973, he began his career as a procurement man in the timber industry, joining Appalachian Timber Services in 1976, becoming VP of Operations in 2010, and retiring from ATS in 2018.
Roy had a great love for the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, working, walking or just sitting. He worked diligently at instilling his many values and love for great outdoors to his son and grandson. He was a dedicated and tireless worker, accomplishing a great deal during his life. He was a pillar of his community as well as a savvy businessman. Roy had several interests including serving as a board member for Calhoun Banks, a member of the Glenville Lions Club International and life member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was an avid collector of many treasures and tremendously enjoyed the search for his next great find.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many lifelong friends including his special brother Rick, who he considered family. He was predeceased by his parents Billie F. and Mary C. Henderson. His surviving family "tree" includes wife Deborah, son Chris and wife Laura, grandson Coleman, granddaughter Kelsey Decker, sister Brenda H. Brammer (Wesley), brother-in-law Jeff Cavender (Dale), Betty Cavender, Cindi Casto and nephews.
Roy, quite the modest man was not fond of any event that would draw attention to himself, therefore in lieu of services/visitation the family suggests taking a walk in the woods in his memory. Donations may be made to the Mountain Lakes NWTF Attn: Jake Program, a passion of Roy's that educates and assists youth in various hunting activities. Checks may be mailed to 187 Curry Ridge Road, Napier, WV 26631.