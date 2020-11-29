Gilkeson
ROY ALLEN "SKIP" GILKESON, 88, of Charleston, passed away at his home on November 27, 2020.
Skip, the son of Stoughton Emerson Gilkeson and Myrlie Mae Wilt Gilkeson, was born in Rainelle, WV on April 17, 1932 He attended Rainelle High School, Rainelle, WV. He served in the United States Air Force, from 1951-1955 stationed in Japan. Following an honorable discharge as Staff Sargent, he enrolled in college at West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery, West Virginia. At Tech, Skip played football (#45), was elected Freshman Class President in 1955-1956 and was a member of the Sigma Tau Alpha Fraternity. He was the Past President of East Bank Lion's Club. Member of Charleston Lion's Club, 32nd Degree Mason; was a Shriner. He was a member of the International Model T Ford Club of America; Mountain State T's of West Virginia Chapter; American Truck Historical Society; and International Harvester Collectors.
After college, he was employed by Travelers Insurance Company in Charleston as Assistant Service Manager of the Life, Accident and Health Department in Charleston, WV. He co-founded the Fisher and Gilkeson Insurance Agency, retiring in May 2018. Skip and his brother Fred, owned Gilkeson Brothers which was the first Stihl Chainsaw business in West Virginia. He also owned and operated a fleet of coal trucks.
Skip is survived Shirley, wife of 61 years. Daughter Connie Sue; son Mike; grandchildren Joe & Jenny Boggess, Mack & Andy Gilkeson; brothers Thomas Gilkeson and Stoughton Gilkeson and sisters Thelma Johnson and Kitty Phillips, and an amazing group of nieces and nephews, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Stoughton and Myrlie Mae Gilkeson, Samuel T. Gilkeson (Brother), Lawrence E. (Brother), Louise Deaver Gilkeson (Sister), James R. Gilkeson (brother), Freda Virginia Keeney (Sister), Fredrick R. Gilkeson (Brother).
Memorial services will be held at a later time in 2021, when we can gather together to celebrate his legacy. In his words, Bye-Cicle. Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston is handling the arrangements. His family thanks Kanawha Hospice Care staff for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Skip's memory to River Cities Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. (RCTRC.org), 2216 Newmans Branch Road, Milton, WV 25541.