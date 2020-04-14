ROY ALLEN HARDING, of Rainelle, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.
He was born on September 14, 1955, at Andrew's Air Force Base, California, to the late Roy and Lucy Harding.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; his two sons, Benjamin and wife Katherine Harding, and Roy Anthony Harding; two sisters, Connie and Kim Harding; brother, Carl Harding; and a granddaughter, Grace Harding.
He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is to be cremated and a Memorial Service held at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to wallaceandwallace fh.com.
Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle. W.Va., are in charge of the arrangements.