ROY BLENDON ABSTON, 94, of Milan, lost a lengthy battle with dementia on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Roy was born on January 1, 1928 in Tad, WV to the late John Wesley and Lola (Allen) Abston. He was 1 of 8 children.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 3:20 am
Roy attended school in Rand, WV and following his children's high school graduations he went back to school and received his GED. He was very proud of that. Roy was honorably discharged form the US Army in March of 1946. Roy married the love of his life, the late Norma Lee (O'Dell) on June 23, 1951. He missed her daily. They met at a Woolworth Lunch counter, where she was a waitress. When she asked if she could get him anything else, he replied, "Yes, I would like a date." They were married just shy of 70 years.
Roy held various jobs before being hired by New York Central Railroad, where he worked as a lineman until his retirement in 1985. He and Norma retired to Sumerville, SC, where he enjoyed playing "Cow Pasture Pool" (golf) and coffee every morning at McDonald's with a group of friends.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kay "Gravel Gertie" (Roger) Booth of Norwalk; grandson, Daniel John Wesley (Hannah) Booth of Huron; brother, Paul (Hettie) Abston of Elkview, WV and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Roy also enjoyed visits from his bonus grandchildren, Zoey, Aubri and Braxton. Zoey nicknamed him "the sugarman" as he loved anything sweet.
In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee; son, Roy Dale (Noretta) Abston; brothers, Earl, Billy and Jessie Abston and sisters, Kathleen Abston, Maxine Warner and Linda Hammons.
Private family services will be held. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Those wishing to contribute to Roy's memory may do so to the Alzheimer's Association, 23215 Commerce Park, STE 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Roy had many catch phrases that still make his family laugh when they think of them. Even with his memory loss, he never lost his sense of humor. He was a junker, loving any kind of sales, and was known as the quarter man at the flea market in SC. Although his grandson said he should be called "Quarter Roy." Roy loved to sing this song to anyone, "I'm old and grey and so passe, even swing bands make me frown, I don't get no kicks from boogie-woogie licks, I'm dead but I won't lay down." And also, "what would this world look like if we all lived forever."
Dad, you were our Reader's Digest. "My Most Unforgettable Character." Love and miss both you and mom.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com
