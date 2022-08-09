Thank you for Reading.

Roy Blendon Abston
SYSTEM

ROY BLENDON ABSTON, 94, of Milan, lost a lengthy battle with dementia on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Roy was born on January 1, 1928 in Tad, WV to the late John Wesley and Lola (Allen) Abston. He was 1 of 8 children.

Tags

Recommended for you