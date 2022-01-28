ROY C. ADKINS SR., 92 of Winifrede passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022.
He was born July 1, 1929 in Huntington, WV. He graduated from Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University. Roy was a proud veteran who served during the Korean War in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He will always be remembered as a faithful Christian who loved the Lord with all his heart. He last attended North Charleston Apostolic Church where he was a faithful member. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years: Rochelle Green Adkins, Parents: Audra and Sadie Ball Adkins, Sister: Dorothy Riffett, Brother: James Adkins and Brother in law: Frank Green Jr.
He is survived by his children: Roy Adkins Jr. of St.Albans, Michael (Kelly) Adkins of Mount Lookout, Kathy (Larry) Hudson of Scott Depot, David (Suzi) Adkins of Elkview, Joseph (Terina) Adkins of Winifrede, and Jason (Dreama) Adkins of Bomont, Brother: William (Ruth) Adkins of Wayne, Sister in law: Linda Holstein of Charleston, Grandchildren: Sherri, Caleb, Gabriel, Steven, Daniel, Nathan, Ashley, Joey, Kathleen, Joshua, Jason Jr., Justin and Jacob and Thirteen Great Grandchildren.
Funeral will be 2 p.m., Sunday January 30, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery, Winifrede. Friends may call 1 1/2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family welcomes floral tributes but feel free to donate to Roy's favorite charity: Disabled American Veterans 640 4th Ave., Rm. 138 Huntington, WV 25701.