ROY C. "CLINT" STOVER II of South Charleston passed away on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Clint was born January 16, 1962, son of the late Roy C. Sr. and Wanda Hale Stover.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He was an avid WVU Mountaineer football fan and loved attending games when he was able.
Clint is survived by his Aunt Carol Sue Hambrick of Scarbro, WV, Aunt Rosemary Bailey of Logan, WV, Mr. & Mrs. H.H. Stover and Mr. & Mrs. Hayden A. Stover, Jr., all of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; James Hale of Texas; and a host of other family members and faithful dear friends. As well as his beloved dog, Roxie.
The family wishes to thank the CAMC Memorial - CPICU staff for their excellent and compassionate care of Clint.
A service to honor the life of Clint will be held at 2 p.m., Monday December 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston, with Pastor David Altizer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m., prior to the service in the mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org or 100 W Old Wilson Bridge Rd #118, Worthington, OH 43085.
