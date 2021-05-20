Thank you for Reading.

ROY CLINE ROSS 76 of Branchland, WV died Wednesday May 19, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 am Friday May 21, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.

