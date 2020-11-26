ROY D. WHEELER 64 of Glasgow passed away November 20, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston after a long illness.
"Roy was born in Kanawha Co., WV where he was raised out Kelley's Creek near Cedar Grove. He met his beloved wife, Devona Wheeler, in high school when he was 19 years old and she was 16 years old. Roy graduated from DuPont High School in 1975. Roy and Devona got married April 10, 1982 and had their first child Sharon in 1986 and their second child Carrie in 1992. He was a man of God and worked his fingers to the bone to provide for his family. He was a retired coal miner of 37 years. He loved his family deeply and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by, parents, Eva and Clarence Wheeler; brother, Danny Hicks; and uncle, Dennis McCune.
He is survived by his wife, Devona Wheeler, daughters, Sharon Wheeler and Carrie Bragg (Reuben), granddaughters, Lyric Gates and Riley Bragg and sister, Tammy Scott (Randy) and twin brother, Ray Wheeler.
Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, November 27 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Toney Rucker officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required and will be greatly appreciated by the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Wheeler family.