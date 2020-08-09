ROY DALE COWAN, a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on August 2, 2020.
He was born on October 4, 1938 to the late Raymond Addison and Sarah Lucille Cowan. Roy graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, attended Morris Harvey College and served in the Army Reserves. Roy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, was a Life member of Charleston Elks Lodge #202 and the Capital City FOP Lodge #74. He retired from Charleston Police Department after 25 years of service and worked security for National Bank of Commerce. He also worked for WV Cable Board and U.S. Marshall Service at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Larry and his grandson, Brandon.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lena; sons, Ernest Marshall (Sue) of Jupiter, FL, and Phillip Lee (Karen) of Brantley, AL; grandsons, Phillip Jr. of FL, Matthew and Thomas of AL, and 6 great-grandchildren in FL and AL; step-grandchildren, Bianca, Brentson, Blake and Brandon (his Wii partner) in FL; step-great granddaughter, Dacee; brother, Kenneth (Kay) of Dunbar; sister, Linda (John) Moore of Winfield, WV; special brother-in-law, Tommy Ray Estep and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to the nurses Beth and Lisa in CPICU-5th Floor of CAMC Memorial.
Roy was a wonderful man with a smile for everyone and a loyal friend to many.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Elks Lodge #202, P.O. Box 1591, Charleston, WV, 25326 or to the Capital City FOP Lodge #74, P.O. Box 2221, Charleston, WV 25328.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.