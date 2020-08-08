Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROY DALE COWAN, 81, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 2, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.