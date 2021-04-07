Thank you for Reading.

ROY DALE WILLIAMS, 74, of Big Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 4, 2021. To honor his wishes, his remains will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

