ROY DAVID "R.D." ALLEN, of Fenelton, Pennsylvania passed away on October 23, 2021. Mr. Allen was a veteran of The United States Air Force, having served from 1952 to 1956. In 1984, Mr. Allen assumed control of operations of Hussey Copper Ltd., serving as President and CEO until 2011 at both its locations in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania and Eminence, Kentucky. Mr. Allen's stewardship of Hussey Copper saw the company emerge from an essentially defunct state of operations into a dynamic and profitable producer of "bus bar," sheet and strip copper utilized in homes and industry across the globe. Mr. Allen also owned and operated Challenger Brass and Copper Co., Inc., with locations in both Puerto Rico and Mexico.
As a veteran and entrepreneur, Mr. Allen was a deeply patriotic man with a heartfelt love of his country, its workers and those who stood to defend it.
Mr. Allen was born in Justice, West Virginia and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1952 having never missed a day of school in twelve years. He developed a love for the outdoors at an early age and was an avid hunter of North American and African big game, possessing a special fondness for White-Tailed deer. This fondness prompted Mr. Allen to found Shilo Ranch, where he and his wife, Christine, made their home in 2003. Through his passion and dedication, Shilo Ranch came to be known as Mr. Allen's own little slice of his beloved West Virginia in his backyard in Fenelton, Pennsylvania. Over the years, Shilo ranch conducted thousands of hunts with a sincere focus on providing a once-in-a lifetime experience for youth hunters, disabled veterans, children with illness or disability and those who would not otherwise have had the opportunity to experience the outdoors.
Mr. Allen was a humble man of unmatched generosity, ever mindful of his roots and the blessings that God had bestowed upon him. As all great men do, Mr. Allen strove towards excellence in all his endeavors. From his early years as a shipping clerk to his days as a CEO, his credo "I am no better than anyone, but by God no one is better than me" served him well.
Mr. Allen was an avid Steelers fan and took no greater joy than providing his family and friends with the "ultimate" tailgate experience which included 7:30 a.m. cocktails while waiting for the parking lots to open, pork-roll breakfast sandwiches, marinated deer loin and way too much Don Julio tequila. Mr. Allen took it personally when the Steelers won, as well as when they lost and was as true a fan as has ever lived.
Mr. Allen was a man with deep family ties, having a particular love for his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Christine, his children and grandchildren, as well as his faithful dogs, Shilo and Sarge.
Mr. Allen will be forever loved, admired and missed by his family, his "Shilo" employees and patrons and all who were privileged enough to have known him.
Family and friends will be received at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler, PA 16001 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Friends will be received Friday, October 29, from noon-2 p.m. at Mounts Funeral Home, 254 4th Avenue, Gilbert WV, 25621. Interment will follow at the Wilson Cemetery in Justice WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "It's About the Warrior Foundation" by making a check payable to "IATW Foundation" in memo write "hunting program". Please send check to 12590 Perry Highway Suite 700 Wexford, PA 15090 or donate on https://iatw.us/, Click on donation and add message to specify for hunting program.