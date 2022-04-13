ROY E. ADKINS SR., of Montgomery, WV went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2022, at home. Roy knew how to light up the room with his lighthearted ways. He always found a way to bring a smile with his witty ways. No matter the situation he was always willing to help others and expected nothing in return.
Roy was born on July 10, 1938, at Collinsdale, WV. He loved his old Paint Creek friends and loved to tell about his growing up in Burnwell, WV.
Roy was preceded in death by his son, Roy E. Adkins, Jr. who will be waiting to greet him upon his arrival with open arms, and his mother Effie and his dad Roy Adkins.
He is survived by his wife Mary Adkins of Montgomery, WV. Mary was the love of his life and he enjoyed spending time with her every day. Their love was a true one from the beginning. They had a happy sixty-one years together.
Roy was a graduate of East Bank High School class of 1956 and attended WV Tech in accounting and Chicago Technical College in drafting. Roy served in the US Army from 1960 to 1962 where he served in Berlin, Germany during the Berlin Crisis. He was a volunteer at Montgomery General Hospital which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a member and Head Deacon at Handley Baptist Church. He was a member of the Pratt-Hansford Lions Club for many years. He and Mary cooked and delivered meals to many area seniors for many years. Roy retired from the town of Pratt water works, where he was the water treatment plant operator.
I would like to thank Dr. Jagannath and his staff, and the staff at CAMC Oncology unit for the angelic care they provided for Roy, also the hospice nurse who was a comfort to us both.
Service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may visit from noon until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.