ROY ERNEST PYLES, 89 of Seebert, West Virginia, formerly of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away on March 14, 2021, from a sudden illness, not COVID19 related, in Port Richey, Florida surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Roy was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Roy never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile and wave. His outlook on life was "I have lived a wonderful life." We could not ask for more.
Roy was born on August 6, 1931, to the late Ernest Jacob and Stella (Grimes) Pyles, on the family farm in Seebert, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Basil, Charles, James and Richard Pyles and three sisters Dolly Cook, Wanda Wilfong and Virginia Stull.
He was a 1953 graduate of West Virginia School for the Deaf in Romney, WV where he mastered the skills to become a printer in the newspaper industry. Roy spent a few years in Richwood, WV. Soon thereafter he accepted a positon with The Charleston Gazette, retiring with 40 years of service.
Roy and Delores Stepp were married in 1954, in New York City, on the nationally televised NBC show "Bride and Groom". He was involved with the Deaf community working with various organizations to improve the education, vocational training, employment, and mental health in WV. A member of West Virginia Association of the Deaf and served 17 years as treasurer, Charleston Association of the Deaf, Lewisburg Association of the Deaf, board members of D.E.A.F and West Virginia Advocates. His passion was helping parents of Deaf children with information regarding their educational choices. He also focused on programs to support Deaf citizens with mental illness. Roy was a proud West Virginian and enjoyed WVU football.
Upon his retirement he and Delores began their annual tradition, of 25 years, between their summer home in WV and their winter home in Port Richey, Florida. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, gardening, canning and took great pride in his magical green thumb. Roy also enjoyed deep sea fishing, once in Alaska and often in Florida.
Roy is survived by the love of his life, his devoted wife of more than 66 years, Delores J. Pyles, daughters; Carla Jean (Larry) Campbell of Myrtle Beach, SC; Kara Lee Russell of Lexington Park, MD; and one son, Harlan Roy (Dawn) Pyles, of Oak Island, NC; six grandchildren; Catherine (Zane) Walker, Anna Monroe, Katie Begley, Brittany Campbell Lowe, Amber (CJ) McKinnon, and Casey (Jessica) Russell; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother Curtis (Irene) Pyles of Seebert, WV; and his best friends; who were like family, Captain Ron and Barb Barnes. He is also survived by an abundance of nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to take this time to thank the exceptional staff at Bayonet Point Hospital; Dr. John Pirrello and staff; Jessica Harris Interpreting Agency; HPH Hospice, all of Hudson, Florida. Last but not least, the staff, friends and residents of Sundance Lakes RV Resort for their continuous support for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd, Hudson Florida 34668, or to your local hospice. To honor his wishes, he was cremated and no public service is planned.
Arrangements were cared for by Faupel Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Port Richey, Florida.