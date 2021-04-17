Thank you for Reading.

ROY "EDDIE" DINGESS, 62, departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021, from his residence. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

