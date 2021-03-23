ROY EDWARD LINDMARK On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Roy Edward Lindmark, 92, of Nitro, WV, loving husband and father, entered eternal life with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Roy was born on May 23, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Elda (Rach) Lindmark. He graduated from Bowen High School in 1946, Chicago, Illinois. Roy entered in the service October 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1952. After the Army, he obtained a job at Union Carbide in which he held many positions and retired in 1989. On October 19, 1963, he married Betty J. Kohnke. They raised a daughter, Karen, and a son, Robert.
Roy enjoyed working crossword puzzles, washing his car(s), and keeping his lawn immaculate.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Elda; brothers, Arthur and John; sister, Lora; and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Lindmark. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and his two children, Karen (David), Robert, and his five grandchildren, Brittney Lindmark, Courtney (Jonathan) O'Neil, Matthew Lindmark, William and David Griffin.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Frank Ruffatto officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Visitation hours will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the funeral home.
In remembrance of Roy's life, the family asks that charitable donations be made to: Redeemer Lutheran Church, One Deer Walk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314 or Hospice Hubbard House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
