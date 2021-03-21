Roy Erwin Jr Price

ROY ERWIN PRICE JR., 79, died on March 7 in St. Petersburg. Son of Roy Erwin Price, Sr., and Hazel Garrett Price, he was raised in Belle, West Virginia and graduated from Dupont High School. He earned a B.S. from West Virginia Institute of Technology and a M.A. from North Texas State University.
Roy spent most of his life in West Virginia where he was a State Farm Insurance agent for 23 years, earning designations of Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant, Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow, and Registered Health Underwriter. Roy served as president of the West Virginia Life Underwriters and the Kanawha Valley Lions Club.
His first love was music, as an educator and as a performer. He directed high school bands in Virginia and Texas, maintaining lifelong connections with many former students, and always enjoyed singing in church choirs. Roy also played the trombone in circus, community, and jazz bands in West Virginia, Virginia, Texas. After retiring to Florida in 2010, he played in the Tampa Bay Symphony, the South Pasadena Band, and other musical groups. Roy was an avid sailor captaining his own sailboat and frequently chartering sailboats with family and friends. He and his wife, Sue, and often their daughter, Sarah, enjoyed sailing with friends in Greece, the Virgin Islands, Mexico, the east coast from the Keys to the Chesapeake Bay, and on the California coast. After retirement, Roy and Sue often lived on the boat for half the year. Roy loved living in St. Petersburg the last eleven years playing his trombone and sailing his boat, but he was always a mountaineer at heart. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, and father, with a great sense of humor, usually with a joke to tell. He belonged to the United Methodist Church for many years and recently joined the Unitarian Church of St. Petersburg.
Roy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Ellen, their daughter, Sarah Ellen Fecik of Springfield, Oregon, his sister, Jane Price Coy of Austin, Texas, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Covenant House, 600 Shrewsbury St, Charleston WV 25301 or Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston WV.