ROY EUGENE GROVES, 57 of Summersville died Monday June 21, 2021 in the Raleigh General Hospital at Beckley. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday June 25th in the Summersville Nazarene Church. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.
