ROY FERRELL, 98, passed away June 11, 2022, at his home in St. Albans where he lived for 68 years.
He was born on January 31, 1924, in Plus (Rand), WV, the youngest of ten children born to Granville Luther and Ida Ellen Ferrell. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Luther, Ray, Guy, Jack, Mitchell and John Ferrell as well as sisters, Mary Alice Taylor, Mabel Swift, and Virginia Ferrell. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Nancy Kelly, Karen Tompkins and stepdaughter, Betty Lou Rodgers. He was the widower of Marrianne Ferrell who passed away in 1971 and Betty Ferrell who passed away in 2019.
Roy graduated from Dupont High School and started working at the Dupont Plant in Belle, WV. He became part of the Greatest Generation by serving as Staff Sergeant in the US Army Air Forces in the Asiatic Pacific Theater as a remote control turret mechanic gunner on a B-29 Super Fortress.
After serving our country, he returned to work as a machinist and later a welder at Dupont where he worked for 39 years. In his working years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and serving his church where he had been a member since 1954. Roy could fix anything, build most anything, and would jump at the opportunity to help others with any project that needed to be done. He loved his garden and enjoyed planting it, tending it, and sharing its bounty with others.
After retirement, winters were spent in Bonita Springs, FL where he enjoyed golfing, fishing in the Gulf, and building great friendships for over 20 years. During his homebound years, Roy loved to tell jokes to anyone who would listen and never seemed to run out.
He read his Bible every day and he knew it well, as his daily life showed. He was funny, generous, smart, and he loved his family, friends, and caregivers. In his nineties, he started reading the poems of Robert Frost and James Whitcomb Riley and memorized several, the most recent being "In Flanders Field" written by John McCrae. His philosophy of life was, "Every day above ground is a good day."
Roy is survived by daughters, Cindy Stan of Greensboro, NC, and Pam Pearce (Clip) of Hillsborough, NC, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren as well as many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Telia, Doris, Frank and other caregivers for their tender care as well as Roy's devoted friend, Bud Bird, and other friends and neighbors who visited and helped in many ways.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, WV. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be directly after the service at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran's Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. As an alternative to flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church in honor of Roy's faithful service and his love for its members.
