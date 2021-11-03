ROY GENE ARCHER 88 of Sissonville passed away Friday night October 29, 2021. He was born March 3, 1933 in Sistersville, WV.
He served in the United States Army at West Point. He retired from the KRT. He looked forward to deer hunting every year. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Eleanora Louise Archer, His Father and Mother Chuancy Arthur and Mona Kile Archer and stepmother Dolly Ethel Archer, sister Opal Doris Keller, Stepdaughter Wanda Louise Headley, step granddaughter Frances Martha Headley and step grandson Gregory scot Headley.
He is survived by his sons, Johnny (Lynn) Archer of Florida, Rick (Julie) Archer of Pennsylvania; step daughters Joyce (Roger) Thompson of Missouri, Donna (Carlie) DeGarmo of Kansas, Cathy (Eddie) Midkiff of Sissonville, Debbie (Maynard) Braniff of New Martinsville; stepsons Mike (Sonjia) Parks of North Carolina and Larry (Jean) Parks of Winfield; sisters, Helen Louise Archer of St. Mary's and Sara Ellen Longwell Of New Martinsville and brother Chuancy (Ruth) Archer of Sistersville; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and a few great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank his Special care giver Beth Mullins and all his neighbors and friends for all their love and prayers, and the nurses and staff at CAMC Memorial and CAMC Memorial Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to Maranatha Baptist Church of Sissonville or CAMC Hospice. Visitation will be two hours before the service with the services starting at 1 p.m., on Wednesday November 3, 2021.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.