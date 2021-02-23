ROY CARMEL GREEN 80, of Charleston passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at CAMC General. He was the son of the late Carl and Ina Green. Roy loved to watch sports and cheer on the WVU Mountaineers! He was an outdoors man and enjoyed keeping his yard pristine like a golf course. Roy was a member of the "Green's Gospel Group".
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Polly Green; children, Leroy Green (Nancy), Tim Green (Cindy), Sue Legg (Mark); and Mindy Green; grandchildren, Chris and Tyler Green, Travis Green, and Tori Legg; great grandchildren, Elaina Green, and Ellie, Eli, and Teagan Green; and a host of friends and family. In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Leslie Ann Green, and 11 siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Jenkins Family cemetery. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.