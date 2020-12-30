Roy Howerton

ROY EDWARD "TOMMY" HOWERTON, 89, of Medina Road, Jackson County went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 25, 2020.
He was born at Lamar, WV on July 15, 1931 a son of the late Walter and Gertrude Wimmer Howerton. He retried from Century Aluminum with 36 years of service. Roy was very faithful to his Lord and savior Jesus Christ since his salvation in December 1973. Roy was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Medina Community Church where he and his wife Lucy were faithful members since the church held its first service on April 19, 1981. Roy loved to serve his Lord and was always willing to work or help in any way possible. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always enjoyed working his garden, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children Rose Belle, Ricky (Kathy) Howerton, Phillip (Cheryl) Howerton; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchldren; brothers Bill, Jimmy, Paul and Troy Howerton; sister Betty Pistore.
In addition this parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Lucy Marie Howerton; brothers Walter Jr, Donald and Leo; sisters Francis Gordon and Etta Marie Johnson.
There will be no funeral but private graveside service will be at the Independence Cemetery in Sandyville with Pastors Phillip, Franklin and Mike Howerton officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Medina Community Church, 144 Red Brush Run Rd., Ravenswood, WV 26164.
Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV is handling the arrangements.