ROY HUTCHISON, 69, of South Charleston, passed away on April 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
