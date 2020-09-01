ROY J. CAPPER, 66, of Cross Lanes, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Roy's family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.