ROY J. CAPPER, 66, of Cross Lanes, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Roy's family.