Roy James Proffitt Jr.
ROY JAMES PROFFITT JR. of Paint Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023. He passed away at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his dad, Roy Proffitt Sr; mother, Deloris Proffitt; uncle, Carol Proffitt, Martin Proffitt; aunt, Mamie McMichen, Nadine Carson/Kersey, Rosetta Stevens, and Marie Proffitt.

Not only did he wrestle the hearts of every person he met, but he also wrestled professionally as well, RJ Stomper. Meeting his wife, Rebecca, in January of 1997 to join in marriage that following May 8, 1999. Once ending his wrestling career, he pursued trucking until he was no longer able. He spent his time helping others in any way he could, while making everyone laugh as well.

