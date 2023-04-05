ROY JAMES PROFFITT JR. of Paint Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023. He passed away at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his dad, Roy Proffitt Sr; mother, Deloris Proffitt; uncle, Carol Proffitt, Martin Proffitt; aunt, Mamie McMichen, Nadine Carson/Kersey, Rosetta Stevens, and Marie Proffitt.
Not only did he wrestle the hearts of every person he met, but he also wrestled professionally as well, RJ Stomper. Meeting his wife, Rebecca, in January of 1997 to join in marriage that following May 8, 1999. Once ending his wrestling career, he pursued trucking until he was no longer able. He spent his time helping others in any way he could, while making everyone laugh as well.
He survived by his wife, Rebecca; sister, Tamara Proffitt; brother, Terry Proffitt; Niece, Brittany Munson; Great nephews, Ayden and Dominic Munson.
We will all deeply miss our comedian and joker named little Roy. In Roy's honor, please take every chance you get to laugh and to make others laugh or smile as well.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish that reminds you of Roy to the after services at Solid Rock Tabernacle; or any contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Service will be 1 p.m. on April 7, 2023, at Solid Rock Tabernacle, 600 Dawson Street, Cedar Grove, WV. with Pastor Anthony Pomeroy officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends and family will visit two hours prior to the service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.