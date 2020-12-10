ROY L. PAULEY 78, of Cabin Creek passed away on December 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He was a retired coal miner. Roy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda (Peck) Pauley, November 7, 2020; parents, Patrick and Grace Pauley; brothers, Don and Lewis Pauley; sisters, Betty Clute and Dorothy Myers.
Roy is survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Gary Smith will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Massey Cemetery in Winifrede , WV.
Arrangement entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home: www.pryorfh.com