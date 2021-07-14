ROY LEE BAKER, 80 of La Quinta, CA, formerly of Huntington, WV, passed away, April 25, 2021. Graveside services with Military Honors were conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville cared for the family.
