ROY LEE BROWN, 61, of Alderson, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Alderson-Fletcher Cemetery. Lantz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.