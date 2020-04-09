Roy Lee Brown

ROY LEE BROWN, 61, of Alderson, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Alderson-Fletcher Cemetery. Lantz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.