ROY LEE FIELDS, 90, of Clendenin, WV went home to be with the Lord Sunday August 30, 2020 at CAMC General after a short illness.
He was a carpenter who built a lot of homes in the Clendenin area.
He is survived by: son, Randy Fields and his fianc e, Denise; special niece, Donna Westfall Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday September 3, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin. Graveside service will be Friday September 4, at Randy Fields Family Cemetery Gandeeville. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.