Roy Lee Hamilton Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROY LEE HAMILTON, 72, of Mill Creek entered his Heavenly home, Friday, August 26, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.Roy was an avid outdoorsman, his favorite was turkey hunting but never missed a deer season. If nothing was in season, just riding around in the woods with his buddy made his day.He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Kaythern Hamilton; brother, Elmer "Buster" Hamilton.Roy is survived by his son, Joshua Hamilton and wife, Brittany and son Troy; daughter, Julie Gibson; companion of 14 years, Lynda Keeney; numerous cousins and friends that loved him dearly.Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Hunter officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Visitation will be 11 - 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roy Lee Hamilton Sport Joshua Hamilton Brittany Troy Herbert Funeral Home Elmer Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Jean Marie White Carolyn Ann Watson Kimberly Kaye (Goddard) Hunt Harold T. Pritt Carrie Evelyn Carter Nazira Joseph Deborah Ann Walker Lynn Carpenter Hensley Blank Beverly J. Terpening Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy