ROY LYNN HICKMAN, 79, of Evans, GA passed away February 2, 2023 with his loving family by his side. A service of remembrance was held on Feb. 7 in Augusta, GA.
Born May 16, 1943 in Dunbar, WV to Roy & Rebekah Richardson Hickman, he was a 1961 graduate of Dunbar HS & earned Bachelor & Master degrees at Marshall University. On August 8, 1970, he married Karen Sue Snider in Kopperston, WV.
Roy was the owner/operator of Reliance Medical Supply, Inc. of Evans, and previously worked in sales & real estate. He enjoyed golf, travel, cooking, & working with his hands. Most of all he was a devoted husband, dedicated father and doting grandfather (affectionately known as "Ace"). He attended St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Augusta, GA, serving as a Deacon, Elder & choir member.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents & infant son, Justin Marshall Hickman. He is survived by his cherished wife of 52 years, Karen; daughters, Jennifer Walden (Mark) of Berea, KY & Rebekah Gay (Freeman) of Dearing, GA; son, Benjamin (Shannon) of Niles, OH; grandchildren, Wren & Raleigh Walden, Lynora Gay, & Ryan, Dawn & Caroline Hickman; step-grandson, Ronald Bogdon; sister Dr. Lucinda Elliott of Berea & brother Samuel of Charleston, as well as extended family & dear friends.
The family kindly requests donations in Roy's honor be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3551 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909.