Roy Lynn Hickman
ROY LYNN HICKMAN, 79, of Evans, GA passed away February 2, 2023 with his loving family by his side. A service of remembrance was held on Feb. 7 in Augusta, GA.

Born May 16, 1943 in Dunbar, WV to Roy & Rebekah Richardson Hickman, he was a 1961 graduate of Dunbar HS & earned Bachelor & Master degrees at Marshall University. On August 8, 1970, he married Karen Sue Snider in Kopperston, WV.

