ROY M OSBORNE, 75, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on January 20, 2022, after a fierce battle with cancer, at home surrounded by his loving family and loyal dog Annie.
Roy truly lived life to the fullest. You could typically find him planning a trip to the beach, playing a game of golf, learning a new hobby, or playing with his grandkids.
Roy will be remembered for his mischievous sense of humor, his love of adventure, his love for animals and his deep devotion to his family.
Roy worked at Elk Refinery in Falling Rock until it closed and then worked at Dow Chemical until his retirement. He was a member of the Beach Buggy Association in the Outerbanks, NC.
Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda Osborne, his daughters, Melinda (Tim) Pitchford, Tonya (Tim) Dunnavant, and Susan (Andrew) Quesenberry. Grandchildren Mari Megan (Hemant) Addakatla, Hannah (Diego) Caballero, Haydon (Melissa) Pitchford, Gaige Quesenberry, Trace Dunnavant, and Jasper Quesenberry. Great Grandchildren Nora June Addakatla, and Jack Pitchford due in early Spring. Sister, Sherry Shepherd and brother Chuck Osborne.
There is a Special Place in Heaven for the Father of 3 Girls.
A service to Honor the Life of Roy will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. We ask that masks be worn while inside the funeral home.