ROY MADISON HUTCHISON II, passed away at home April 12, 2021.
Hutch was born 8/21/1951 in South Charleston, WV. He served proudly as a volunteer in the Reg. U.S. Army in the 57th Military Police Company at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY. After honorable discharge from military service, he earned a BA in Sociology from WV State College in Institute, WV and went on to earn a Masters Degree in Communication Studies from WVO in 2000. He was most proud and honored to serve with the South Charleston Police Department from 1976-2001. There he served in many positions including Sr. Firearms Instructor, detective, Hostage Negotiator, trainer at WV State Police academy, was instrumental in creating and serving on the SCPD SWAT Team, and helped develop, organize, and implement Charleston Police Department's Regional SWAT Academy (1996). His heart was always on the street with his officers, riding to the rescue. He retired in August 2001 as Lieutenant Shift Commander. Immediately upon retirement, he was offered a position at the Commission on Special Investigations and worked there until 2015, when his health impelled him to retire. He always felt honored to have worked there with such a fine group of professional investigators.
Hutch will always be an inspiration to all those who knew him. He had a tremendous talent and love for law enforcement work, always walking the line and expecting the best out of all whom he worked with. He believed strongly in being the officer he expected his subordinates to be and no less. He was a gifted writer who had many short stories published over the years. His many years of riding his motorcycle with so many friends was one of his greatest joys and he treasured his friendship with all the folks at the Harley (HDWV) shop in Spring Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan, his daughter Megan Eileen Hutchison of Brick, NJ, brother David Hutchison and his wife Taunja of Milton, WV; sister Margaret DelaTorre and her husband Miguel of Louisville, KY., step-daughter Elizabeth Elberink and her husband Jasper, step-son Christopher Moore and his wife Karen and their sons Henry Louis Klipowicz Moore and Clark Vincent Moore. He had a specially close relationship with his father-in-law Louis Husson.
He has been the strength to those in his family for most of his life. His faith in Jesus Christ was profound and served him well as his physical health declined over the years. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston, WV.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Friday, April 16 at 1 p.m., with visitation at 12 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Peace Officer Ministries, c/o Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
