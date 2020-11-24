ROY MAYFORD TIGNOR, 82, of Elkview passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospice, with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Martha Strickland Tignor; sister, Ica Facemyer; and brothers, Dewey, Joe, John William, Lovell Lee, Henry, Ralph, and Theodore Tignor.
Roy was a caring son, husband, and father. He was always known as a hard worker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dreama Crowder Tignor; daughter, Sondra Tignor; sons, Rodney (Jenny) Tignor, Kavin Tignor, and Jason Tignor; sister, Dolly (Roger) Fletcher; and brother, James Tignor.
The Tignor family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to CAMC Memorial Hospice for your help and care of Roy.
A service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Whittington officiating. Burial will follow at the Tignor Family Cemetery, Aarons Fork Rd.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
