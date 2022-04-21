ROY MENIS (RM) BREWER II, 81 passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma.
Roy was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 8, 1940 and raised in South Charleston, WV. He graduated from Greenbrier Military School in 1958 and attended Marshall University before returning home to South Charleston, where he would work for and eventually become owner of Brewer & Co of WV, Inc., a company started by his father in the 1940's.He was a great organizer and leader, serving time as President of the Contractors Association of WV and Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in the early 1990's. After retirement, he spent 20 years in Ormond Beach, FL and the last 4 years in Louisville, KY. He loved life and knew how to have a good time, whether it was golfing, fishing, attending Nascar races, traveling, or Mountaineer game days. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
RM was preceded in death by his parents Roy Menis Brewer and Edna Hall Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sams Brewer of Louisville, KY; his daughter, Whitney Brewer (Robert) Hapney of South Charleston; grandchildren, Lanie Hapney, Jacob Robinson, Hunter Robinson and Jessica (Brian) Morissette; sister, Phyllis (Joseph) Lechiara of Akron, OH; sister-in-law, Joan (Bill) Wead of Louisville, KY; brother-in-law, Bruce (Dewania) Morrison of Pikeville, KY; also survived by nieces, nephews and many family and friends from his life in West Virginia, Florida and Kentucky. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Daisy.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Caretenders and Hosparus of Louisville, KY for their care and compassion during the last few months. And a special thank you to his amazing caregivers: Rosa, LaTonya and Vanessa.
A service to celebrate the life of Roy (RM) Brewer will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday April 23 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hosparus Health (Hospice care) in Roy's honor, Hosparus Health of Louisville, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.