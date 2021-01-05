ROY PETRY Jr., passed away January 2, 2021 from COVID complications at CAMC General.
Roy graduated from East Bank High School and West Virginia Tech with a Mathematics Degree. Roy worked at Kroger, Bell Lines and Smith Transfer. He then began teaching at DuPont Junior High/DuPont Middle retiring in 2004. Roy was a member of Belle Church of the Nazarene where he served as the church treasurer for 40+ years.
Roy was born August 16, 1941 to Roy and Gladys Petry of Comfort, West Virginia who preceded him in death as did his sister, Patricia Gail Petry. Roy was also predeceased by his wife of 58 years Rita Marlene Petry (9/22/20). He is survived by his children Christel (Jimmy) Mize, Cheryl (Joe) Walker and Shawn Petry. Roy is also survived by sisters Joyce (Donald) Estep and Kay (Boyd) Hill; sister-in-law, Linda Cooper and brother-in-law, Larry Cooper. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren - Mackenzie (Aaron) Spencer, Mallorie Mize, James & A. King and Aubrey Petry. He was also blessed with four bonus grandchildren: Jacob, Colin, Olivia and Dylan Walker. Roy leaves behind a multitude of family members and friends.
There will be a walk-through visitation Wednesday, January 6 at 12 Noon with service immediately following at 1 pm at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home. Interment will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
