ROY PHILLIPS 71, of St. Albans (formerly of Sissonville) passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2020 at CAMC Memorial.
Roy served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He graduated with honors from the Beckley Mortuary School, where he became a funeral director and embalmer. Roy later retired from the WV Turnpike Authority.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Phillips; parents, Okel and Anna Myrtle Phillips; three brothers, and two sisters.
Left to cherish his memory is his children, Roy A. Phillips and Erin S. Philips; grandson, Austin Pingle; great grandson, Jaxon Harvey; sister, Bernadine Brumfield; and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.