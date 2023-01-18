Thank you for Reading.

Roy Rodger Pittman
MR. ROY RODGER PITTMAN, 78, of Sod originally from Charleston, WV, departed this earthly life on January 9, 2023 to be with his heavenly father after a long illness.

He was born in Kanawha County on May 14, 1944, the son of the late Jesse Pittman and Jane Pierson Pittman Taylor.

