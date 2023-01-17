Thank you for Reading.

MR. ROY RODGER PITTMAN, 78, of Sod originally from Charleston, WV, departed this earthly life on January 9, 20223 to be with his heavenly father after a long illness.

He was born in Kanawha County on May 14, 1944, the son of the late Jesse Pittman and Jane Pierson Pittman Taylor.

