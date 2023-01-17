MR. ROY RODGER PITTMAN, 78, of Sod originally from Charleston, WV, departed this earthly life on January 9, 20223 to be with his heavenly father after a long illness.
He was born in Kanawha County on May 14, 1944, the son of the late Jesse Pittman and Jane Pierson Pittman Taylor.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step dad, Joe Taylor, brothers, Larry Pittman and wife Josephine Pittman, Raymond Pittman, sisters, Margie Pittman Jernigan, Judy Quentrill, and daughter, Brittany Pittman.
He is survived by a large loving family, wife of 52 years Wanda Crist Pittman of Sod, brother, David and Peggy Pittman of Charleston, sons, Roy Shawn Pittman and wife Jamie-Alyse of Charleston, Jason Pittman of Sod, Matthew and David Pittman of Charleston, and Johnny Pittman of Ohio, daughters, Marla Pittman Morris of Barnesville, GA, Tara Pittman and fiancé Cody Eskew of Sod, grandchildren, Ashleigh, Dakota, Hayley, Bryan, Sierra, Jacey, Jaylin, Jacelynn, Kinleigh, Journey and on the way Kaisen Lee, great-grandchildren, Kylie, Bentley, Bella, Cayde, Cohen, Gunner, Autumn, and Noah, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, brother and sister in-laws, and friends.
He grew up in Charleston, WV and was a very hardworking man, he worked for Baker Equipment for 23 years along with his step dad Joe and his brothers, Larry Raymond, and David. He retired and started his own business, Eddy's Drain Service with his wife.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Roy was a Christian and accepted our Lord and Savior. He enjoyed attending church and volunteered to make breakfast every week at the church. He was a West Virginia football fan and enjoyed watching it. He never met a stranger and would help anyone who needed it.
