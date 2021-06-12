ROY SCOTT MOORE, 55 of Nettie, WV passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.
