ROY SHERIDAN SPRADLING "JUNIOR" age 79, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 after cardiac complications due to diabetes.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Roy Sherman Spradling & Velma Jane Spradling, Charleston WV. Roy was born in Charleston, WV and attended Charleston High School Graduating in 1960. After high school Roy served his country in the United States Navy for three years discharging honorably. In 1967 Roy Married Karen Y. Carney, Charleston, WV, and was happily married for over 55 years. Roy and Karen had three children Roy, Michael and Craig Spradling. While raising his family he was employed by the United States Postal Service as a postal Clerk and continued his service for 35 years before retiring.
Roy enjoyed watching his kids play sports, camping, hunting, fishing, his 1993 Dodge Ram 2500, firearms and political discussions. Roy had a great sense of humor and will always be remembered and missed for his one liners and quick wit. Roy was very much committed to his family and looked forward to visits from his children and his brother, Jon's weekly visit.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Karen Y. Spradling, Charleston, WV. Roy is also survived by his siblings, Sister, Reva Jo Petty & Bill Petty, Amissville, VA; Brother, Jon Spradling & Wanda Spradling, Elkview, WV. Children, Roy Sherman Spradling & Annette Spradling, Cross Lanes, WV; Michael Sheridan Spradling & Mary Spradling, Charleston, WV; Craig Alan Spradling & Tara Spradling, South Charleston, WV. Grandchildren left behind are Phillip Sheridan Spradling, Cedar Bluff, VA; Troy Chase Spradling, Charleston, WV; Hallie Respondek, San Antonio, TX; Vincent A. Spradling, South Charleston, WV; Victor A. Spradling, South Charleston, WV. Also survived are numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday December 30, at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Rev. Samuel Bounds officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday December 29, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.