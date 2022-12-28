Thank you for Reading.

Roy Sheridan Spradling
ROY SHERIDAN SPRADLING "JUNIOR" age 79, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 after cardiac complications due to diabetes.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents Roy Sherman Spradling & Velma Jane Spradling, Charleston WV. Roy was born in Charleston, WV and attended Charleston High School Graduating in 1960. After high school Roy served his country in the United States Navy for three years discharging honorably. In 1967 Roy Married Karen Y. Carney, Charleston, WV, and was happily married for over 55 years. Roy and Karen had three children Roy, Michael and Craig Spradling. While raising his family he was employed by the United States Postal Service as a postal Clerk and continued his service for 35 years before retiring.

