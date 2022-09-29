ROY THOMAS (TOM) KINCAID, 99, a longtime resident of Smithers, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26. 2022.
Born to the late Roy Vernon and Myrtle Owen Kincaid on October 1, 1922, Tom would have turned 100 this coming Saturday.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
ROY THOMAS (TOM) KINCAID, 99, a longtime resident of Smithers, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26. 2022.
Born to the late Roy Vernon and Myrtle Owen Kincaid on October 1, 1922, Tom would have turned 100 this coming Saturday.
He was a member of the Greatest Generation, having served in the Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Philadelphia from 1942-1945.
Tom retired from the National Biscuit Company after more than 30 years in sales. He had served on the Fayette County Board of Education, Smithers City Council, and had belonged to the Lions Club, Rotary Club, the Beni Kedem Temple and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Montgomery, having been chair of the church board and an elder.
Tom enjoyed spending time at his "camp" on the New River and at his former home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Millie Davis, Maxine Barrett, and Reba Conn, brother, Leonard "Sonny," Davis and his beloved wife of 77 years, Mary Margaret (Joann) Bryant Kincaid, whom he wed on October 7, 1942.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Boyd (Pat), of South Charleston, and son, Tom Kincaid (Debbie), of Mooresville, North Carolina. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Dr. Traci Boyd Acklin, Kelli A. Boyd, Brent Kincaid, and Alexandria Kincaid Lacy (Michael), and five great-grandchildren, Ben, Philip, and Brady Acklin and Eleanor and Graham Lacy; former daughter-in-law Susan, and special nephew Johnny Conn and Jamason, and several other nephews and niece and special neighbor and caregiver, Heidi Hill. Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, at 1 p.m., at Montgomery First Christian Church, with visitation from 12 - 1 p.m. Reverend James Smith will officiate. Burial with Masonic Graveside Rights will be conducted at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the First Christian Church, 204, 6th Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.