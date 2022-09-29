Thank you for Reading.

Roy Thomas (Tom) Kincaid
ROY THOMAS (TOM) KINCAID, 99, a longtime resident of Smithers, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26. 2022.

Born to the late Roy Vernon and Myrtle Owen Kincaid on October 1, 1922, Tom would have turned 100 this coming Saturday.

