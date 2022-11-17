Thank you for Reading.

Roy Wayne “Butch” Cutlip
ROY WAYNE "BUTCH" CUTLIP, 82, of Sutton went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway, WV.

Butch was born October 10, 1940 in Sutton to the late Gerald Wayne & Dorothy Brosuis Cutlip. Also preceding him in death was his grandson, Aaron Baker.

