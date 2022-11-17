ROY WAYNE "BUTCH" CUTLIP, 82, of Sutton went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway, WV.
Butch was born October 10, 1940 in Sutton to the late Gerald Wayne & Dorothy Brosuis Cutlip. Also preceding him in death was his grandson, Aaron Baker.
He was a retired Bank President for City National Bank in Sutton where he worked for many years. Butch was a member of Christ Church United Methodist and a past member of the Elk Rotory Club, Braxton County, WV.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, Jane (Janie) Fox Cutlip; son, Michael Cutlip (Lori) of Clendenin, WV; daughter, Kellie Jane Maynard (Bob) of Clarksburg, WV; brothers, Bob Cutlip (Nancy) of Vienna, WV, Bill Cutlip (Harriett) of SC; sister, Sally Grimm of FL; grandchildren, Leah Ramsey, JR Baker, Micah Cutlip, Tanner Cutlip; great grandchildren, Ann Marie Ramsey, Aliva Ramsey, Ryker Ramsey, Michael Baker, III.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Christ Church United Methodist, Sutton with Rev. David Merryman officiating. Burial will follow at Sutton Cemetery, Sutton. Friends may call at the church Noon till time of service.
In lieu of flowers family suggest donations be made to: Christ Church United Methodist, 188 Main St. Sutton, WV 26601.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cutlip family.